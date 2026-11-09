Musk retweets post calling brand's potential sentence 'unjust' after conviction

Brand was convicted on November 5 for rape and three sexual assaults that happened between 2004 and 2009.

Prosecutors are pushing for 10 to 15 years behind bars, but legal experts think he'll likely get eight or nine years, though technically, a life sentence is still on the table.

Meanwhile, Brand is in HMP Wandsworth awaiting his fate, with support from his wife, Laura Gallacher, as they navigate this tough chapter together.