'Mustn't ignore state-sponsored terror': Rajnath attacks Pakistan at SCO meeting 

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh raised concerns over state-sponsored terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers's Meeting in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday. He urged member nations to take action against those who support and harbor terrorists, calling such actions a direct threat to national sovereignty. "We must not lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation-state," he said, sitting at the same table with Chinese and Pakistani officials.

Zero-tolerance stance Singh reiterates India's 0-tolerance policy toward terrorism "There is no place for any double standards and SCO should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists," he said, indirectly referring to Pakistan. Singh also referred to India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, emphasizing that no grievance can justify terrorist acts. He said, "Terrorism has no nationality and no theology. No grievance, real or supposed, can become an excuse for terrorism and humanitarian loss."

Sindoor 'Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm resolve against terrorism' The minister also recalled India's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, reiterating that terrorist epicenters won't be spared from justifiable punishment. He said, "Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm resolve that terrorism epicenters are no longer immune to justifiable punishment." He described counter-terrorism as a core principle of the SCO, stating that the organization has condemned such activities and ideologies in a common struggle against the danger.

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