Myanmar military launches air strike on rebel-controlled Rakhine, killing 49 

The strikes are the latest in a string of attacks on pro-democracy and ethnic armed groups by the military government, which seized power in a coup in 2021

Wai Hun Aung, a senior rescue official, told AP the market was the main wholesale hub of the region, attracting traders and shoppers from across Rakhine state.

"This is one of the most severe airstrikes in Rakhine," he said.

Social media posts showed buildings on fire and damaged vehicles after the attack.