Myanmar military launches air strike on rebel-controlled Rakhine, killing 49
What's the story
An airstrike by Myanmar's military in a market area of Kyauktaw, Rakhine state, has killed at least 49 people. The attack also injured 36 others. The Arakan Army, a well-trained rebel group, said a fighter jet dropped two bombs near the local market around noon local time (0530 GMT). The group warned that the death toll "may continue to increase."
Market impact
One of the most severe airstrikes in Rakhine
The strikes are the latest in a string of attacks on pro-democracy and ethnic armed groups by the military government, which seized power in a coup in 2021
Wai Hun Aung, a senior rescue official, told AP the market was the main wholesale hub of the region, attracting traders and shoppers from across Rakhine state.
"This is one of the most severe airstrikes in Rakhine," he said.
Social media posts showed buildings on fire and damaged vehicles after the attack.
Conflict background
Myanmar's civil war
Myanmar has been embroiled in conflict since the military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021.
The coup triggered widespread opposition and armed resistance, leading to a civil war between the military government and various ethnic and pro-democracy groups.
Myanmar's former military government chief, President Min Aung Hlaing, was elected by a military-backed Parliament in April, formalizing his rule after five years of army rule.
Escalating violence
Food shortages in Rakhine state
The military has imposed strict trade restrictions on Rakhine state amid the intensified fighting, worsening food shortages.
In December 2023, a military airstrike on a hospital in Mrauk-U township killed at least 34 people and injured 80 others.
The United Nations estimates nearly half a million people are displaced due to the conflict in Rakhine.
However, the military previously said it strikes only legitimate military targets and accused resistance groups of "terrorism."
Humanitarian crisis
UN report on human rights violations
In August, the UN reported a deteriorating human rights situation in Myanmar, citing "brutal abuse" against the Rohingya minority and illegal economic activities, including illegal mining for rare earth minerals.
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project estimates over 100,000 people have died in the conflict.
The Arakan army is a well-trained military group seeking autonomy for Rakhine's ethnic minority.