Myanmar pushes back against ICJ genocide ruling over Rohingya
Myanmar has pushed back against a major ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which found that its military carried out genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
The court pointed to mass killings, widespread sexual violence, and destroyed villages during military operations, marking only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court has officially recognized genocide.
Myanmar says wrongly accused by Gambia
Myanmar's government says the decision is "not fair" and claims it was wrongly accused in a case brought by The Gambia seven years ago.