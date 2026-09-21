Mysterious object over Tehran sparks UFO speculation
What's the story
Videos of an unidentified flying object (UFO) have gone viral on social media. The footage is said to show bright lights moving across the night sky of Tehran, Iran. However, the videos do not provide any information about the object's size, altitude, distance, or speed. Social media users have speculated that the object could be a drone or a group of drones due to its bright lights and movement.
Unresolved
UFO sighting reminiscent of similar incident in 1976
The viral footage has not been officially identified by Iranian aviation or military authorities.
This leaves the object's identity unresolved and claims circulating online should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed information.
The timing of the video has also added to its intrigue since it comes almost exactly 50 years after a similar incident in 1976 when residents and officials in Tehran reported seeing a bright unidentified object in the sky.
Tensions
Tensions between Iran and the US
The sighting has attracted more attention due to the ongoing military confrontation between Iran and the United States.
Iran's military had recently threatened "sustained retaliation" against US bases if a major new attack took place.
The US State Department also issued a security alert about possible escalations, flight cancellations, and airspace closures.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the viral clip
Iranian man spotted a “spaceship” in the skies near Azadegan, Tehran. Middle-East is preparing for a surprise! pic.twitter.com/LtkzLlWMff— Zahack Tanvir — ضحاك تنوير (@ZahackTanvir) September 20, 2026