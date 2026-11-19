Mystery stomach bug sickens more than 100 aboard Caribbean Princess
A mystery stomach bug has hit more than 100 people on the Caribbean Princess cruise, just days after setting sail from Fort Lauderdale.
The outbreak, reported on November 15, brought symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Princess Cruises keeps ship itinerary unchanged
134 passengers and 14 crew have been affected so far.
Princess Cruises is monitoring things but hasn't changed course: the ship is still making stops in the Caribbean, Colombia, and through the Panama Canal before heading back to Florida on November 23.
Interestingly, this is already the fourth time this year a Princess cruise has faced a similar outbreak (more than any other cruise line), but most people on board are still doing fine.