Naftali Bennett teams with Yair Lapid in 'Together' for 2026
World
Naftali Bennett, who briefly served as Israel's prime minister, is making a political comeback for the 2026 elections.
This time, he has joined forces with former prime minister and current opposition leader Yair Lapid under a new alliance called Together, hoping to finally end Benjamin Netanyahu's long run as prime minister.
Bennett pushes term limits, global ties
Bennett started out as Netanyahu's senior aide but quickly carved his own path in right-wing politics, even leading the country for a year.
Now he is pushing for big changes like term limits for prime ministers and stronger global ties.
His return comes just as Bennett is seeking to return to power and oust Netanyahu.