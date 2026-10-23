Nairobi Eastleigh building collapse: 18-story under construction raises casualty concerns
World
An 18-story building under construction in Nairobi's Eastleigh area suddenly collapsed, sending dust and debris across the busy neighborhood.
While the main floors were not occupied yet, some workers and businesses in the basement were reportedly inside when it happened, raising real worries about possible casualties.
Nairobi rescue hampered amid unsafe buildings
Rescue teams struggled to reach the scene because of cramped spaces, and police had to use tear gas to disperse crowds.
A recent audit found 72.3% of local buildings were actually unsafe.
Between 2009 and 2019 alone, Nairobi saw 86 building collapses with about 200 lives lost, showing just how risky fast-paced construction can be in the city.