Najib Razak moved to Kuala Lumpur house arrest after clemency
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, jailed since 2022 for his role in the massive 1MDB corruption scandal, has been moved from prison to house arrest in Kuala Lumpur.
Najib was granted royal clemency in September, allowing him to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest once he paid a hefty fine.
Najib Razak appealing separate 15-year sentence
Najib isn't off the hook yet; he still faces a separate, 15-year sentence handed down last December for corruption and money laundering, which he's currently appealing.
His lawyer says he'll stay under house arrest until August 2028 unless that appeal fails, in which case he could return to prison.
Despite all this, Najib keeps insisting he did nothing wrong in the 1MDB case, a scandal that shook Malaysia and made global headlines.