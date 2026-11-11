Najib Razak moved to Kuala Lumpur house arrest after clemency

Najib isn't off the hook yet; he still faces a separate, 15-year sentence handed down last December for corruption and money laundering, which he's currently appealing.

His lawyer says he'll stay under house arrest until August 2028 unless that appeal fails, in which case he could return to prison.

Despite all this, Najib keeps insisting he did nothing wrong in the 1MDB case, a scandal that shook Malaysia and made global headlines.