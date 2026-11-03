Namal Rajapaksa granted bail in Krish case but still held
World
Sri Lankan opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa just got bail in the Krish Hotels bribery case, mainly because of his parents' health issues.
But he's not off the hook. He's still being held on separate charges tied to alleged bribery and money laundering in SriLankan Airlines's acquisition of wide-body Airbus aircraft.
Rajapaksa arrested over LKR 70 million
Rajapaksa was arrested for allegedly taking LKR 70 million back in 2013 to speed up a stalled project estimated to cost more than $750 million linked to an Indian company.
He also faces another big bribery accusation over aircraft purchases for the national airline.
Rajapaksa says he did nothing wrong and insists the money went toward a rugby tournament in Colombo.
His next court date is set for November 19.