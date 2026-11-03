Namal Rajapaksa granted bail in Krish case but still held

Rajapaksa was arrested for allegedly taking LKR 70 million back in 2013 to speed up a stalled project estimated to cost more than $750 million linked to an Indian company.

He also faces another big bribery accusation over aircraft purchases for the national airline.

Rajapaksa says he did nothing wrong and insists the money went toward a rugby tournament in Colombo.

His next court date is set for November 19.