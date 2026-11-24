Nanjing University launches AI 'head-raising rate' monitor in 113 classrooms
Nanjing University is under the spotlight after rolling out an AI system that monitors how attentive students are in class by tracking their "head-raising rate."
Launched this month and now used in 113 classrooms, the technology aims to link attention levels with grades, but it's left many wondering how their data is being used.
Students voice concerns, Nanjing University denies
Students have voiced concerns about privacy and whether this technology could unfairly impact their academic records.
The university responded, saying the cameras won't track students' head-raising rates and biometric data won't be collected without proper authorisation.
China and US schools testing systems
Nanjing isn't alone: other universities in China and even schools abroad, like the University of Kentucky, and those in North Carolina, are testing similar systems.