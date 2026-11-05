Naresh Bhatt told Virginia court he dismembered Mamta, denies murder
World
Naresh Bhatt, 39, told a Virginia court he did dismember his wife Mamta's body, but insists he did not kill her.
He claims he found her unresponsive at home in July 2024 and thought she had taken her own life with pills and insecticide.
Scared of what might happen if anyone found out, Bhatt says he used a saw to dismember her body.
Prosecution cites Bluestar, Bhatt denies murder
Prosecutors argue there is more to the story: they have pointed to Bluestar-reactive areas in the bathroom and shared accounts of a rocky relationship, including abusive behavior by Bhatt.
Even though Mamta's body has not been found, they are building their case on these details.
Meanwhile, Bhatt's defense says there is no direct proof of murder and that fear drove his actions after finding Mamta.