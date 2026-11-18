Natalia Potanina sues Potanin for £600 million in UK High Court
Natalia Potanina, 65, is taking her ex-husband, Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, to the UK High Court, asking for £600 million (about ₹7,382 crore).
If she doesn't get a share of his $29.7 billion fortune, she still wants the £600 million to cover her "reasonable needs."
This case could end up being one of Britain's biggest divorce battles.
Potanina seeks funds for London home
Potanina says her earlier Russian settlement didn't include assets like Potanin's stake in Norilsk Nickel and now wants funds for a London home and personal upkeep.
The UK court is hearing her case under special family law rules because of her ties to England, but even if she wins, actually getting the money might be tough since much of Potanin's wealth is held in Russia and other jurisdictions.
The couple split back in 2014 after nearly 30 years together.