National Geographic picks Norway's Vestland top for 2027, features Jaipur
World
National Geographic just picked Norway's Vestland region as the top travel spot for 2027, thanks to its stunning landscapes.
The list also features Jaipur, India, which is getting ready for a big milestone: its 300th birthday next year.
Jaipur highlights literature festival markets monuments
Jaipur isn't just celebrating an anniversary; it's throwing a huge party with the famous Jaipur Literature Festival in January.
The city's colorful markets, like Johari Bazaar, are packed with traditional crafts and jewelry, while iconic sights like Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal show off its royal past.
If you're into museums or local art, there's plenty to explore here too.