NATO boosts Black Sea surveillance after Russian ship attacks
World
NATO is sending more patrol planes, drones, radar, and intelligence teams to the Black Sea after a spike in Russian attacks on ships, especially near Ukraine's Reni port and routes to Odesa.
The move aims to boost security for countries along the eastern edge of the alliance.
Bulgaria asks NATO for fighter jets
Recent Russian drone strikes have worried Romania and Bulgaria, with Romanian forces shooting down two suspected Geran-4 drones.
Bulgaria has now asked NATO for extra help, including fighter jets and anti-drone technology.
As a senior analyst at Ambrey points out, attacks have shot up since July, making shipping riskier and insurance pricier.