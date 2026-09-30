NATO condemns Russia's nuclear rhetoric as strikes intensify in Ukraine
NATO has strongly criticized Russia after Moscow warned it would "deploy its entire arsenal" if the alliance threatens its exclave Kaliningrad, calling the move "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" and reminding everyone that NATO is all about defense, not offense.
At the same time, Russian strikes on Ukraine have gotten more intense: drones are hitting key sites in Kyiv and military targets near the Black Sea.
Because of safety concerns, Kyiv's top university has moved all classes online until at least mid-October.
Belgium promises 3 F-16s to Ukraine
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart emphasized, "NATO is a defensive Alliance and none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia," and urged Moscow to end its "unprovoked war."
Meanwhile, recent Russian bombings killed two people at a school in Sumy and injured several others, including children.
As talks between US and Russian officials continue, Belgium has stepped up by promising three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by year-end.