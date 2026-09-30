NATO condemns Russia's nuclear rhetoric as strikes intensify in Ukraine

NATO has strongly criticized Russia after Moscow warned it would "deploy its entire arsenal" if the alliance threatens its exclave Kaliningrad, calling the move "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" and reminding everyone that NATO is all about defense, not offense.

At the same time, Russian strikes on Ukraine have gotten more intense: drones are hitting key sites in Kyiv and military targets near the Black Sea.

Because of safety concerns, Kyiv's top university has moved all classes online until at least mid-October.