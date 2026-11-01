NATO deploys AWACS to Poland after 3 Russian missiles landed
After three Russian missiles landed in Poland, NATO is stepping up security by sending an AWACS early-warning aircraft to Poland.
Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski called the move important for boosting awareness and quick response if threats pop up.
General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's top European commander, also authorized the forward deployment of an AWACS aircraft to keep things stable as tensions with Russia rise.
Germany based AWACS fleet monitors region
NATO's AWACS fleet, those radar-topped planes based in Germany, has been keeping an eye on the region since way back in 1982, and especially since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Their job? Spot trouble early and help NATO stay ready for whatever comes next.
This latest deployment shows just how seriously the alliance takes security on its eastern edge right now.