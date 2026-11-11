NATO jets scramble in Lithuania after Belarus object sparks alerts
NATO fighter jets took off in Lithuania after an object detected in Belarus was reported to be moving toward the Baltic states, setting off red air-raid alerts across several Lithuanian regions.
People were told to take cover as a safety measure, adding some real tension to the day.
Latvia issues orange alert in Balvi
Latvia quickly issued an orange alert for Balvi Municipality in the east of the country, warning of a "threat to Latvian airspace."
Lithuania ramped up warnings in more areas, while some northern spots went on yellow alerts.
This comes after past incidents with stray drones and worries about regional tensions spilling over into NATO territory.