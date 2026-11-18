'NAZA' draws Israeli debate over Gaza deaths and authorization system
The Guardian's new documentary NAZA is causing a stir in Israel ahead of its December release.
The film features 24 Israeli army intelligence officers opening up about civilian deaths in Gaza and a secret system used to approve military actions.
The film has already reached more than 1.5 million people in cinemas, and it's sparking some tough conversations at home.
'NAZA' faces legal scrutiny in Israel
Despite global praise and awards, NAZA faces harsh criticism in Israel. The government is reportedly facing legal action against the filmmakers, even considering stripping their citizenships.
Nadav Weiman from Breaking the Silence says the film stands out for sharing stories rarely heard in Israeli media, making it a flashpoint for debate during an already tense time.