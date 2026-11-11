NCC FAJR reportedly attacked in Strait of Hormuz, 3 safe
A Saudi oil tanker, NCC FAJR, was reportedly attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on November 11.
Three Indian crew members were on board, but everyone is safe.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared that authorities are keeping a close watch and getting regular updates from the ship's team.
India urges strict international maritime rules
This isn't an isolated incident: just a day earlier, another tanker with six Indian seafarers was attacked in the Persian Gulf, leaving four people hurt.
With these back-to-back threats along major shipping routes, India is urging strict international maritime rules to keep sailors safe and ensure smooth passage through hotspots like the Strait of Hormuz.