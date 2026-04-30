Nepal Airlines apologizes after map shows J&K in Pakistan

The map error quickly sparked a major controversy on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook . Indian users accused the airline, Nepal's national flag carrier, of "cartographic aggression," leading to the hashtag #BoycottNepalAirlines trending. Users tagged the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Civil Aviation Ministry demanding a formal diplomatic protest.

India has kept Nepal’s economy breathing for decades… open borders, jobs for lakhs of Nepalis, trade access via Indian ports, fuel pipelines, power projects, disaster relief, infrastructure, scholarships, even military cooperation. And this is how Nepal Airlines responds? A… pic.twitter.com/fbc7IxA8ds

In light of the backlash, Nepal Airlines deleted the post by 10:00am and issued an apology. The airline attributed the error to a "technical oversight" by a third-party creative agency. "Nepal Airlines Corporation sincerely apologizes for the inadvertent error in a recent social media post regarding the depiction of regional maps," read their statement.

Future measures

Airline promises to tighten checks on future promotional material

The airline also stressed its respect for the territorial integrity of all neighboring nations. It said it would tighten checks on all future promotional material to avoid such mistakes, adding that it is "conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standard of accuracy." "We hold the highest respect for the territorial integrity of all our neighboring nations," it said.