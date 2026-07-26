You can now use Indian ₹200, ₹500 notes in Nepal

The NRB has clarified that the new rules apply to Indian currency notes brought into or taken out of Nepal, subject to existing regulations.

However, older Indian ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes issued before November 9, 2016, remain prohibited in Nepal.

Guru Prasad Paudel, an NRB spokesperson, said these changes will ease travel for Indians visiting Nepal and help Nepali citizens engaged in trade with India.