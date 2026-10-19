Nepal bans Priyagold biscuits after India finds cattle feed bran
World
Nepal has stopped the import, sale, and distribution of Priyagold biscuits from India after food safety violations were found.
This move came when India's food safety authority discovered that the manufacturer, Surya Food and Agro, was using cattle-feed bran in the biscuits, a big no-no for human consumption.
Nepal's food department acted quickly to protect people's health.
Priyagold pulled, maker faces legal trouble
All Priyagold biscuits are being pulled from shelves across Nepal, and Surya Food and Agro is now facing license suspension and legal trouble back in India.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid these biscuits for now as a precaution.