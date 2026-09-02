Nepal seeks climate compensation from India, China, US after flood

He identified China, India, and the United States as the top three emitters, adding that they have "historical responsibility" to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal.

Khanal said Nepal would now treat post-disaster assistance as a "moral liability" instead of charity.

He stressed that this is not just about Nepal but also about South Asian civilization's survival.

"If our Himalayan glaciers disappear, the water security of over two billion people...dependent on rivers like the Ganges and Trishuli will be permanently compromised."