Nepal ends search after August 26 floods, shifts to rebuilding
Nepal has officially stopped searching for people missing after the August 26 floods, shifting its efforts toward rebuilding roads and homes.
The move has left many families in limbo. Some are still hoping for miracles, while others just want official death certificates so they can start to move on.
So far, 1,455 bodies have been found, but 5,285 people, including hundreds of foreigners, are still missing.
Families seek death certificates for compensation
Families are now asking the government for death certificates to claim compensation and find some closure; several have held symbolic funerals in the meantime.
The government estimates reconstruction and recovery will cost $4.77 billion to help nearly 33,000 affected people and rebuild thousands of damaged homes.
Hopes for finding survivors were briefly revived after two Nepalese workers were rescued on Sept. 4, and again two days later when rescuers found a Chinese man at the same location, but it's clear recovery will be a long road for everyone involved.