Nepal's ties with India 'excellent', says foreign minister

India is Nepal's largest trading partner, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its total external merchandise trade.

In FY 2024-25, India received 81.1% of Nepal's total exports.

Indian companies are major investors in Nepal, and Nepali-manufactured goods enjoy duty-free access to the Indian market under a bilateral trade framework, subject to specified conditions.

The Raxaul-Birgunj corridor is a key transit route for Nepal's trade through India.