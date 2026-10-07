Nepal moves to amend laws for 5,285 missing flood victims
World
Nepal is moving to update its laws so families of the 5,285 people still missing after the August floods can officially register deaths and get support faster.
The change comes after a massive search effort confirmed at least 1,455 deaths, but thousands more are still unaccounted for.
Families face 12-year death declaration wait
Right now, families have to wait up to 12 years or go through a tough court process to declare someone dead.
Officials want to fix this by amending key disaster laws, and since parliament isn't in session, Law Minister Sovita Gautam suggested using an ordinance for speed.
Meanwhile, the government is also working on rebuilding flood-hit areas and helping families recover what they've lost.