Nepal parties launch high-stakes campaign battle for March 5 election
What's the story
Nepal has officially entered the campaign phase for its upcoming elections on March 5. Political parties are now actively working to rally support across the country. The Election Commission of Nepal has announced that formal campaigning has begun, paving the way for a closely watched political contest, according to local media reports. This election is crucial as it comes amid ongoing political instability and shifting alliances in the country.
Election preparations
Campaigning picks up momentum across the country
Leaders and party workers have started organizing rallies, public meetings, and outreach programs in urban centers and rural constituencies. The campaign period is expected to intensify as major political parties strive to energize their voter base. In Kathmandu, party offices are buzzing with strategy meetings and volunteer mobilization efforts. Campaign materials and public appearances are becoming increasingly visible as political leaders race against time to connect with voters.
Electoral logistics
Authorities urge parties to maintain decorum during campaigning
Authorities are working hard to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process. Security arrangements are being beefed up, and election officials are working closely with local administrations. They are overseeing logistics and compliance with election rules. Officials have urged parties to follow campaign guidelines and maintain decorum during this period. The vote is expected to draw widespread participation, with political observers closely monitoring turnout and campaign developments.
Candidate details
Election Commission releases final list of proportional representation polls
The Election Commission of Nepal has released the final list of candidates for the proportional representation polls. The list includes 3,135 candidates from 63 political parties, representing 57 election symbols. Among them are 1,772 women and 1,363 men. This gender-balanced representation is in line with Nepal's constitutional mandate of at least a third reservation for women in federal and provincial legislatures.
Election landscape
Gen Z candidates, 1st-time politicians shake up political landscape
Among the most prominent challengers is television personality Rabi Lamichhane, who heads the Rastriya Swatantra Party. Lamichhane has joined hands with former Kathmandu mayor Balendra "Balen" Shah, a rapper-turned-civil engineer who has a large digital following. Another major name is Kulman Ghising, former interim energy minister and ex-chief of the Nepal Electricity Authority. A fresh wave of first-time candidates has emerged from the Gen Z movement that played a key role in recent protests.