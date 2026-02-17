Nepal parties launch high-stakes campaign battle for March 5 election

Nepal has officially entered the campaign phase for its upcoming elections on March 5. Political parties are now actively working to rally support across the country. The Election Commission of Nepal has announced that formal campaigning has begun, paving the way for a closely watched political contest, according to local media reports. This election is crucial as it comes amid ongoing political instability and shifting alliances in the country.

Election preparations Campaigning picks up momentum across the country Leaders and party workers have started organizing rallies, public meetings, and outreach programs in urban centers and rural constituencies. The campaign period is expected to intensify as major political parties strive to energize their voter base. In Kathmandu, party offices are buzzing with strategy meetings and volunteer mobilization efforts. Campaign materials and public appearances are becoming increasingly visible as political leaders race against time to connect with voters.

Electoral logistics Authorities urge parties to maintain decorum during campaigning Authorities are working hard to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process. Security arrangements are being beefed up, and election officials are working closely with local administrations. They are overseeing logistics and compliance with election rules. Officials have urged parties to follow campaign guidelines and maintain decorum during this period. The vote is expected to draw widespread participation, with political observers closely monitoring turnout and campaign developments.

Advertisement

Candidate details Election Commission releases final list of proportional representation polls The Election Commission of Nepal has released the final list of candidates for the proportional representation polls. The list includes 3,135 candidates from 63 political parties, representing 57 election symbols. Among them are 1,772 women and 1,363 men. This gender-balanced representation is in line with Nepal's constitutional mandate of at least a third reservation for women in federal and provincial legislatures.

Advertisement