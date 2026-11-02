Nepal pays ₹10L to airlift 6 Indian trekkers Upper Dolpa
World
Nepal had to shell out ₹10 lakh to airlift six Indian trekkers stranded in Upper Dolpa after they entered a restricted zone without permits and brushed off warnings about heavy snowfall.
The group, from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, even left their guide behind, ending up needing a helicopter rescue on Monday.
Trekkers fined NPR 20,000 each
The trekkers were fined NPR 20,000 each and charged $40 for permits, though penalties were lowered given their rough shape after the ordeal.
Dolpa's chief district officer, Junu Hamal, called out their risky choices, pointing out that avoidable rescues like this put extra pressure on Nepal's already stretched disaster funds, especially as the country is still recovering from recent floods.