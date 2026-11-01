Nepal PM Balen Shah to seek flood aid, hydropower investment
World
Nepal's Prime Minister, Balen Shah, is heading to India for the first time in late November 2026.
He will be looking for Indian support to rebuild flood-hit areas and push for more investment in Nepal's hydropower sector.
Speeding up delayed infrastructure projects is also high on his list.
Indian officials are meeting in Kathmandu soon to lock in the plans.
Nepal PM pushes for energy partnerships
Shah's visit follows some recent diplomatic bumps between the two countries, but aims to reset things by strengthening energy partnerships and moving forward with pending deals.
There is talk of launching new joint projects too, and with India's new ambassador expected to arrive in Kathmandu on Nov. 3, both sides seem ready for a fresh start.