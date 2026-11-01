Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India around November 22
World
Nepal's prime minister, Balendra Shah, is heading to India later this month for his first big bilateral trip since taking office in March.
The visit, expected around November 22, marks a key moment for Nepal-India relations, especially since Shah's only other foreign trip so far was to the United Nations in September.
Indian diplomats in Kathmandu for talks
Ahead of Shah's arrival, top Indian diplomats will be in Kathmandu to iron out details and boost ties.
Talks will focus on trade, better connectivity, and border security.
There is also a push from Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party to make these ties more about real development and teamwork, plus progress on Indian-backed projects that matter for both countries' futures.