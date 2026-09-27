Nepal PM Balendra Shah urges grant aid after glacier flood
World
Nepal's prime minister, Balendra Shah, is urging the world to provide grant-based aid, not loans, after a massive glacier flood hit the country in August.
The disaster near the Nepal-China border left at least 1,450 people dead and more than 6,000 missing.
Speaking at the United Nations, Shah said countries facing climate disasters shouldn't have to take on more debt just to recover.
Rebuilding could cost about 10% GDP
The flood damage is huge: rebuilding could cost Nepal about 10% of its entire GDP.
To better handle future disasters, Shah suggested teaming up with India and China on things like satellite data sharing and early-warning systems.
The World Bank has already stepped in with up to $170 million in emergency funds to help Nepal get back on its feet.