Nepal suspends restricted-area trekking permits Oct 29-31 over Cyclone Arnab
World
Heads up if you're planning a trek in Nepal: the government has suspended trekking permits for restricted areas in high-hill and Himalayan regions from October 29-31.
Cyclone Arnab is rolling in from the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy snow and avalanche risks, so even those with existing permits are being urged to stay put for now.
Nepal officials urge avoiding river-area travel
Officials are also asking everyone to skip non-essential travel, especially near rivers that could flood.
The reminder comes after the devastating floods of August 26 and after an avalanche near the Nepal-China border.
With big financial losses from past disasters, staying safe and following updates from weather authorities is more important than ever.