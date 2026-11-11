Nepali American Naresh Bhatt found guilty of murdering Mamta Kafle
Naresh Bhatt, a Nepali American, has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Mamta Kafle, after she disappeared in 2024.
The jury's verdict came on November 10, 2026, marking a big moment for Kafle's family, who have waited over two years for answers.
Bhatt had claimed she died by suicide, but the evidence told a different story.
Bhatt admitted dismembering Mamta Kafle
Kafle, who worked as a nurse, went missing from Manassas Park in July 2024.
Bhatt later admitted to dismembering and disposing of her body, though her remains were never found.
Prosecutor Sarah Sami called out Bhatt for treating Kafle "like garbage."
He now faces up to life in prison, with sentencing set for March 12, 2027.
The case is also a tough reminder about the dangers of domestic violence and why reaching out for help matters.