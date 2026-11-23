Netanyahu and Eisenkot deadlocked over Itamar Ben-Gvir and prime ministership
Israel's latest coalition talks are at a standstill.
Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot can't agree on whether far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should be part of the new government: Eisenkot's team opposes his participation.
There's also tension over who gets to be prime minister first, with both leaders wanting the top job without compromise.
Eisenkot faces December 6 government deadline
Eisenkot faces a tight deadline to form a government by December 6, and some opposition leaders aren't thrilled about Netanyahu leading again.
If Monday's talks don't break the deadlock, Eisenkot might ask for more time or even try forming a minority government with support from Arab-led parties.
If nothing works out, Israel could be heading for another election in 2027.