With calls from Naftali Bennett for a broad coalition, there's talk that Eisenkot could even share the prime minister's role with Netanyahu's Likud party.

Meanwhile, higher Arab voter turnout has given more seats to Arab parties like United Arab List and Joint List, making them key players in any deal.

Raam leader Mansour Abbas says he's open to joining new alliances, just not with Netanyahu.

Eisenkot is weighing his options carefully, backed by support from other parties who want real teamwork in Israel's next government.