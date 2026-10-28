Netanyahu and Eisenkot neck and neck, DRC Ebola passes 10,000

Israel just had one of its busiest elections ever, but there is still no clear winner: Prime Minister Netanyahu and challenger Gadi Eisenkot are neck and neck.

The lead has already flipped once, and with the final count due tomorrow, it looks like coalition talks could take a while if nobody gets a majority.

At the same time, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has passed 10,000 cases and nearly 5,000 lives lost.