Netanyahu and Eisenkot neck and neck, DRC Ebola passes 10,000
Israel just had one of its busiest elections ever, but there is still no clear winner: Prime Minister Netanyahu and challenger Gadi Eisenkot are neck and neck.
The lead has already flipped once, and with the final count due tomorrow, it looks like coalition talks could take a while if nobody gets a majority.
At the same time, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has passed 10,000 cases and nearly 5,000 lives lost.
Israel mistrust complicates talks, Ebola worsens
Building a government in Israel is tricky right now; there is a lot of mistrust between parties, especially with Arab-led groups in the mix.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ebola crisis is getting worse fast.
Both stories are reminders of how unpredictable politics and public health can be around the world.