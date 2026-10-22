Netanyahu invites Modi for torch lighting with Smit Machchhar
World
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a torch alongside Smit Machchhar during Israel's Independence Day celebrations.
It's a friendly move that shows how the two countries are getting closer, especially when it comes to working together on trade, technology, and culture.
Invitation highlights India Israel partnership
This invitation is all about mutual respect and shared values between the nations.
If Modi takes part, it would highlight their growing partnership, not just in politics, but also in trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.
It's another step toward even stronger India-Israel connections.