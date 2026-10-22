Netanyahu invites Modi to Israel's Independence Day torch lighting
World
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has invited India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, to join a torch-lighting ceremony for Israel's Independence Day.
The invitation, shared online, puts a spotlight on the friendship and close ties between the two countries.
Modi thanks Netanyahu, cites counterterror cooperation
Modi thanked Netanyahu for the invitation and highlighted how India and Israel are teaming up against terrorism.
The torch-lighting ceremony is a big deal in Israel, so the invitation to have Modi there is seen as a nod to India's role as a key partner.
This event really shows how both nations are deepening their bond and tackling challenges together.