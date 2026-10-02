Netanyahu links Islamist radicalization to Flydubai co-pilot's alleged plunge
A Flydubai flight turned chaotic on Wednesday when its co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the plane, causing it to plunge nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before the crew and passengers regained control.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called the act a result of Islamist radicalization and warned that "whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price."
Co-pilot reportedly told crew 'kill me'
The co-pilot reportedly told the crew to "kill me," hinting at suicidal motives. Leaders from both the UAE and Israel have condemned the incident as terrorism.
Captain Smit Machchhar is being praised for his quick thinking. Machchhar later spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by video call.
Both countries are now digging deeper into what drove the attack, examining its circumstances, motives, and possible outside involvement.