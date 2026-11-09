Netanyahu open to joining unity government after Gadi Eisenkot outreach
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated he was open to joining a national unity government after opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot reached out to his Likud party with the idea.
The move comes during a tense period for Israeli politics, and Netanyahu called the coalition "an absolute necessity" to help the country through its current challenges.
Eisenkot aims for 28-day emergency government
Eisenkot, who got the green light from President Isaac Herzog, is aiming to pull together different political groups, even those who rarely work together, like Arab-Israeli lawmakers and ultra-Orthodox parties.
His plan is to form a national emergency government within 28 days, starting with a minority coalition that can get enough support in parliament.
Eisenkot hopes this approach will bring more unity and stability at a time when Israel really needs it.