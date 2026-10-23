Netanyahu orders West Bank lockdown preparations after Yehuda Junction shooting
After a shooting near Yehuda Junction left at least five Israelis injured, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a closure on Hebron and instructed security forces to prepare for a full lockdown of the occupied West Bank starting Friday.
The decision came out of a high-level security meeting, showing just how tense things are in Israel right now, especially with elections coming up.
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinian gunmen
Following the attack, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen, which has only made things more intense.
Military crackdowns have disrupted daily life, even affecting the olive harvest.
Hamas has praised the shooting and ramped up its criticism of Israel.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu canceled all Likud party political meetings scheduled for Friday to focus on security.
Itamar Ben Gvir called for the Palestinian Authority to be dismantled and demilitarized, and its terror infrastructure wiped out completely.
The cycle of violence between both sides just keeps deepening.