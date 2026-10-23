Netanyahu orders West Bank lockdown preparations after Yehuda Junction shooting

Following the attack, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen, which has only made things more intense.

Military crackdowns have disrupted daily life, even affecting the olive harvest.

Hamas has praised the shooting and ramped up its criticism of Israel.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu canceled all Likud party political meetings scheduled for Friday to focus on security.

Itamar Ben Gvir called for the Palestinian Authority to be dismantled and demilitarized, and its terror infrastructure wiped out completely.

The cycle of violence between both sides just keeps deepening.