Netanyahu seeks case against Erdogan over Kurdish abuse, Hamas funding
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is gearing up for a legal fight with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.
He's asked his team to build a case accusing Erdogan's government of mistreating Kurdish minorities and supporting Hamas financially.
This move ramps up the ongoing tensions, especially since Erdogan recently tried to get Interpol to arrest Netanyahu.
Israel may use proxy at ICC
Israel is thinking about taking this case to the International Criminal Court (ICC), even though Israel has not signed the Rome Statute.
Experts say Israel might use a proxy party.
For now, it looks like this legal push is more about making a diplomatic statement than actually heading straight to court, especially since the ICC itself has already issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu over separate war crimes charges, making things even more complicated on the world stage.