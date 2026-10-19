Netanyahu seeks India and Latin America ties amid US uncertainty
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is thinking ahead: he's looking to build stronger ties with countries like India and some in Latin America, just in case future US presidents aren't as supportive of Israel.
He shared this plan while presenting his security doctrine, only days before Israel's October 27 election, and it lines up with Donald Trump backing him for re-election.
Gadi Eisenkot calls Netanyahu's plan electioneering
Netanyahu's approach is shaped by past clashes with US leaders like Obama and Biden, and he's pitching himself as the one who'll keep Israel safe.
But his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, isn't buying it: he says this security plan is more about winning votes than real strategy, calling out Netanyahu for playing on public fears right before the election.