'Bibi's hair on fire': Trump-Netanyahu had tense call over Iran

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently had a tense phone call about efforts to revive diplomacy with Iran . The conversation held on Tuesday reportedly ended with Netanyahu's frustration, with one source telling Axios his "hair was on fire." Axios reported that during the hour-long call, Netanyahu pushed for a resumption of airstrikes against Iran, while Trump wanted to give diplomacy another shot.

Strategy clash Netanyahu skeptical about negotiations, wants to continue military operations Trump has been optimistic about reaching a deal with Iran but warned that military action is still on the table if talks fail. He said, "We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty." On the other hand, Netanyahu is skeptical of negotiations and wants to continue military operations against Iran to weaken its military capabilities and critical infrastructure further.

Peace efforts Qatar and Pakistan draft peace proposal with US and Iran During the call, Trump informed Netanyahu about a peace proposal drafted by Qatar and Pakistan with help from other regional mediators. The proposal aims to bridge gaps between Washington and Tehran. It includes a "letter of intent" that both sides would sign to formally end hostilities and start negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz reopening. The signing would give way to a 30-day period of negotiations.

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Diplomatic review Iranian officials reviewing peace proposal Iranian officials are reviewing the new peace proposal. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had "received the points of view of the American side" and was examining them. Later on Wednesday, Trump said the US and Iran were "right on the borderline" between getting a deal and resuming the war, adding that if they don't get satisfactory answers soon, they might have to resort to military action.

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