Netanyahu warns of US Israel rift while pushing global ties
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there could be a future "rift" between Israel and the US pointing to his experiences with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, one of whom he described as "very hostile" to Israel.
This comes as he pushes for Israel to build stronger global connections.
Netanyahu courts India, Gadi Eisenkot criticizes
Netanyahu is especially interested in deepening ties with India, calling it a "major global power," and praises his relationship with Prime Minister Modi.
He also sees opportunities in Latin America if politics shift there.
However, some rivals at home aren't impressed: Gadi Eisenkot dismissed these plans as just "two hollow pages full of slogans."
All this is happening while elections are just around the corner.