Netanyahu's quiet UAE visit shares intelligence on Iran's pickaxe site
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quietly visited the UAE, where he shared new intelligence suggesting Iran has resumed work on its nuclear program, specifically construction at the Pickaxe mountain site, with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
This rare meeting showed how Israel and the UAE are teaming up more closely as tensions with Iran rise.
UAE confirms meeting, security topics raised
The UAE officially confirmed the meeting, which also included senior Israeli and, reportedly, a senior Saudi security official.
They talked about boosting ties and dealing with security challenges like Yemen's Houthi militia and threats to major shipping routes.
The timing was interesting too: it happened just before Israeli elections, adding a bit of political buzz back home.