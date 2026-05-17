Netherlands returns Chola-era copper plates to India after 300 years

The Netherlands has returned a set of 11th-century Chola-era copper plates to India. The handover took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to the European nation. The artifacts, known as the "Leiden Plates" in Europe, are among the most important surviving records from the Chola empire and have been sought by India since 2012.

Announcement PM Modi announces repatriation PM Modi announced the repatriation on the social media platform X, calling it "A joyous moment for every Indian!" He participated in the ceremony with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The copper plates were originally ordered by Emperor Rajaraja Chola I and later engraved onto copper plates during his son Rajendra Chola I's reign for permanent preservation.

Historical significance Plates weigh nearly 30kg The copper plates weigh nearly 30kg and are bound with a bronze ring featuring the royal Chola seal. They contain inscriptions in Sanskrit and Tamil, documenting grants to the Chudamani Vihara, a Buddhist monastery in Nagapattinam. The records highlight religious harmony and cultural exchanges between South India and Southeast Asia during the Chola period.

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Repatriation journey Copper plates were taken to Netherlands in 18th century The copper plates were taken to the Netherlands in the 18th century by Florentius Camper, a Dutch official. They remained in secure facilities at Leiden University for decades and became known among historians and Tamil epigraphists. India's case for restitution was supported at the Intergovernmental Committee on Return and Restitution's 24th session, which recognized India as the rightful country of origin.

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