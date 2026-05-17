Netherlands returns Chola-era copper plates to India after 300 years
What's the story
The Netherlands has returned a set of 11th-century Chola-era copper plates to India. The handover took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the European nation. The artifacts, known as the "Leiden Plates" in Europe, are among the most important surviving records from the Chola empire and have been sought by India since 2012.
Announcement
PM Modi announces repatriation
PM Modi announced the repatriation on the social media platform X, calling it "A joyous moment for every Indian!" He participated in the ceremony with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The copper plates were originally ordered by Emperor Rajaraja Chola I and later engraved onto copper plates during his son Rajendra Chola I's reign for permanent preservation.
Historical significance
Plates weigh nearly 30kg
The copper plates weigh nearly 30kg and are bound with a bronze ring featuring the royal Chola seal. They contain inscriptions in Sanskrit and Tamil, documenting grants to the Chudamani Vihara, a Buddhist monastery in Nagapattinam. The records highlight religious harmony and cultural exchanges between South India and Southeast Asia during the Chola period.
Repatriation journey
Copper plates were taken to Netherlands in 18th century
The copper plates were taken to the Netherlands in the 18th century by Florentius Camper, a Dutch official. They remained in secure facilities at Leiden University for decades and became known among historians and Tamil epigraphists. India's case for restitution was supported at the Intergovernmental Committee on Return and Restitution's 24th session, which recognized India as the rightful country of origin.
Diplomatic efforts
Cultural dimension to growing partnership between India and Netherlands
The Dutch government decided to hand over the copper plates during PM Modi's official visit, adding a cultural dimension to the growing partnership between India and the Netherlands. The return of these artifacts is seen as a major step in repatriating cultural treasures taken during colonial times. The PM's visit to the country focused on strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors such as defense, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors, and water management.