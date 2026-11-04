Nevada elects Aaron Ford 1st Black governor, ends Republican leadership
Nevada just elected Aaron Ford as its first Black governor, ending years of Republican leadership.
Ford's win could give Democrats full control of the state government.
His campaign focused on making life more affordable, improving housing and health care, and he called out his opponent for blocking bills that could help everyday Nevadans.
Nevada's Ford plans revisit vetoed bills
Ford often shares his story of growing up in poverty before working his way up in law and politics.
He blames recent economic struggles, like high gas prices and less tourism, on past policies from both Lombardo and Trump.
Looking ahead, he wants to revisit vetoed bills on housing and prescription costs, pause new tax abatements for energy-hungry data centers, and he's got support from big names like Kamala Harris.