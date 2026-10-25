New poll finds majority of Americans view AI as harmful
World
A new survey from The Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos shows most Americans, especially younger people, are worried about where artificial intelligence is headed.
Out of more than 2,500 adults polled, 57% said AI is bad for society. Top concerns include AI messing with secure systems (73%) and taking away jobs (65%).
Two-thirds oppose new US data centers
Younger adults and Democrats are especially uneasy about AI's impact on jobs and communities.
66% of people don't want new data centers built in the US with opposition even stronger among Democrats (76%).
Even though some see potential upsides to AI, most aren't convinced it'll do more good than harm.